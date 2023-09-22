Property worth more than 4.4 million was found at the head of the Sambir Military Committee — he says that these are savings

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has discovered unsubstantiated assets of the head of the Sambir district recruiting center amounting to over 4.4 million hryvnias.
During 2020-2022, the soldier and his wife purchased several real estate properties.
The head of the center assures that he bought everything with savings and with the funds given by his mother — $42,000.
However, after analyzing the income of the declarant and the expenses of the family in recent years, the NAZC established that the head of the Sambir district TCC did not have the opportunity to purchase property in a legal way. The difference between the real estate value and the familyʼs official income exceeds 4.4 million hryvnias.
The agency transferred all materials related to the military commission to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.
- On September 19, a video of two military men beating and mocking a civilian hit the Internet. The SBI began an investigation and found out that the perpetrators were the deputy chief of the Sambir Military Committee and a military serviceman-driver, and their victim was a resident of Kharkiv.
- He and a resident of Kryvyi Rih were detained by border guards during an attempt to cross the border illegally. They were sent to the military commissariat to be put on the military register. There, the suspected officer together with a subordinate began to "convince" the men to undergo a military medical examination for further mobilization, but they refused. One of the victims was held in the premises of the Military Commissariat for ten days, the other for seven. The men were subjected to physical force, starved and abused.
- On September 20, the deputy head of the Sambir TCC and the driver were detained. They were informed of the suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty and torture. On September 21, a preventive measure was chosen for the deputy military commissar in the form of 24-hour house arrest for a period of two months.