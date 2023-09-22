Property worth more than 4.4 million was found at the head of the Sambir Military Committee — he says that these are savings

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has discovered unsubstantiated assets of the head of the Sambir district recruiting center amounting to over 4.4 million hryvnias.

During 2020-2022, the soldier and his wife purchased several real estate properties.

The head of the center assures that he bought everything with savings and with the funds given by his mother — $42,000.

However, after analyzing the income of the declarant and the expenses of the family in recent years, the NAZC established that the head of the Sambir district TCC did not have the opportunity to purchase property in a legal way. The difference between the real estate value and the familyʼs official income exceeds 4.4 million hryvnias.

The agency transferred all materials related to the military commission to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.