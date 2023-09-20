Two employees were detained at the Military Commissariat in Lviv region. They mocked the man so that he voluntarily passed the MMC

The Security Forces detained the deputy head of one of the departments of the Sambir District Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) and the military serviceman-driver of that department. Both were involved in the beating of the man and his illegal detention in the premises of the Military Commissariat.

It was preliminarily established that on September 19, 2023, a military serviceman-driver beat a man and at the same time threatened him with a weapon.

After the publication of the video of the beating, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began an investigation into the incident. The investigators established that the perpetrators had been holding the victim in the premises of the Military Committee since September 12. They starved him, beat and abused him so that he voluntarily passed the military medical commission (MMC).

They are currently being charged with illegal deprivation of liberty, torture and abuse of official authority by a military officer (Part 2 of Article 146, Part 2 of Article 127, Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).