The court placed under round-the-clock arrest the deputy of the Sambir recruiting center, who tortured two men

The Lychakiv district court of Lviv chose a preventive measure against the deputy head of one of the departments of the Sambir district recruiting center, who, together with another military serviceman, tortured and detained two citizens. The hearing regarding the other person involved in the beating continues.

The court sentenced the official to 24-hour house arrest for 60 days.

The employees of the SBI filed a petition for both suspects to be remanded in custody without the possibility of posting bail.

As the investigation established, the deputy and the military serviceman-driver of this department kept two men on the premises of the center for more than a week, trying to force them to "voluntarily" pass the military medical commission for further mobilization.

On September 20, both servicemen were informed of the suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty and torture, committed by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 146, Part 2 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).