More than UAH 1.5 billion was allocated for the reconstruction of the Zmiivska and Trypilska TPPs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated more than 1.5 billion hryvnias for the reconstruction of the Zmiivska TPP in the Kharkiv region and the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The state company "Centerenergo" received 726 million hryvnias from the reserve fund of the state budget, and another 826 million hryvnias from the fund for liquidation of the consequences of aggression.

"We expect maximum efficiency in the use of these funds. The work should be done as quickly as possible," Shmyhal wrote.

In the spring of 2024, “Centerenergo” lost 100% of its generation, as the Russian occupiers destroyed the Zmiivska TPP in the Kharkiv region and the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region with missile and drone strikes, and occupied the Vuhlehirska TPP in the Donetsk region.

Attack on the Ukrainian energy industry

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv then. In particular, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, but there is no threat of the dam breaching. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

After that, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure several more times. On the night of May 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions. Then two HPPs were taken out of operation.