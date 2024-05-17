There is a significant deficit in the energy system of Ukraine — power outages are planned for the evening

There is a significant deficit of electricity in the energy system of Ukraine. Therefore, on May 17, from midnight to eight in the morning, shutdowns were in effect, they will be resumed from 7:00 p.m.

"Ukrenergo" writes about this.

However, emergency power outages are also possible during the day if some region exceeds the specified limits. You can find out about turning off the light in the consumerʼs office, on the official websites of oblenergo, as well as on their pages in social networks.

During the past day, May 16, emergency power supply to Ukraine was activated from 00:00 to 01:00 and from 15:00 to 16:00 from the energy systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia. Later, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the request of the Polish power system operator, the Ukrainian power system received excess electricity.

On the night of May 17, in the Vinnytsia region, debris from a Russian drone partially damaged the equipment of the local regional energy company, causing more than 23 000 consumers to lose power.

In total, as of this morning, 427 settlements have been cut off.

Attack on the Ukrainian energy industry

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. Therefore, PJSC "Centrenergo" lost 100% of generation. It includes:

The Zmiivska TPP in the Kharkiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

The Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

The Vuhlehirska TPP in the Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv then. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

After that, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure several more times. On the night of May 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions. Then two HPPs were taken out of operation.