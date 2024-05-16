President Zelensky: Russia will not be able to take Kharkiv if Ukraine is given two Patriots

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that if Ukraine has two more Patriot air defense systems for the air defense of Kharkiv, Russia will not be able to take the city.

He said this in an interview with ABC News.

"The situation is very serious. We cannot afford to lose Kharkiv," Zelenskyi said.

He noted that over the past few days, hundreds of people in Kharkiv Oblast have been killed or injured.

Asked by journalists whether he believes that the United States is to blame for the current situation in Kharkiv, Zelenskyy said that "the whole world is to blame."

"The whole world is to blame. They gave Putin the opportunity to occupy Ukrainian territories. But now the world can help," he said.

Answering a journalistʼs question about the meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said that "dialogue is good, but now Ukraine needs help."

“All we need are two Patriot systems. Russia will not be able to occupy Kharkiv if we have them," he said.