The Russians have a tactical success in the Kharkiv region — the fighting continues for the border town of Vovchansk

In the Kharkiv direction, the operational situation remains complex and dynamically changing. Currently, there are battles for Vovchansk. So far, the enemy has had tactical success.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Battles are taking place in the directions of Pylna — Lukyantsi, Pylna — Hlyboke, Pylna — Oliynykove, Murom — Bugruvatka.

The enemy is also storming the directions of Strilecha — Hlyboke, Olinykove — Hlyboke, Oliynykove — Lukyantsi, Murom — Starytsia, Pletenivka — Tykhe.

The enemy used significant forces to attack the city in the composition of up to 5 battalions and does not count with its own losses. The Russian invaders lost more than 100 occupiers in one day only by being killed in this direction.

"Our defenders conduct defensive actions, inflict fire damage on the enemy, widely use unmanned systems for the purpose of conducting reconnaissance and conducting pinpoint strikes for maximum losses. Reserves are being deployed to stabilize the situation. In the process of defining tasks for the troops, one of the main priorities is the preservation of the lives of our soldiers," the General Staff notes.

According to DeepState, the enemy occupied the villages of Morokhovets, Oliynykove, and Zelene yesterday and continues to move towards the village of Lyptsi. Active fighting continues for Lukyantsi, which the enemy has almost completely occupied. The occupiers are also trying to gain a foothold in Hlyboky and are making their way to Vovchansk. The city is under heavy shelling, the evacuation of the civilian population is ongoing.