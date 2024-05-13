GUR identified the Russians and their command involved in the missile attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence has identified Russian occupiers involved in missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

This was reported in the press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

They identified the personnel of the management and command of the units of the 22nd heavy bomber aviation division of the Long-range Aviation Command of the Air Force of the Military and Space Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The division includes:

121st heavy bomber aviation regiment — military unit 85927, "Engels" base airfield, Saratov region, Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers;

52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment — military unit 33310, Shaykovka base airfield, Kaluga region, Tu-22M3 long-range bombers.

The scouts also established the personnel of the division directly involved in the planning, organization and execution of shelling of the territory of Ukraine with Kh-22/Kh-32 (Tu-22M3) and Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 (Tu-95MS) air-based cruise missiles /Tu-160).

The full list of 29 occupiers involved in the shelling can be viewed at the link.