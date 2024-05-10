News

The Pentagon has published a list of weapons that will be included in the new package of aid to Ukraine

Author:
Oleksandra Opanasenko
Date:

The US Department of Defense has published a list of weapons that will be part of a new $400 million aid package.

This is stated on the website of the Pentagon.

The package will include:

  • additional missiles for the Patriot air defense system;
  • additional ammunition for NASAMS;
  • additional HIMARS and ammunition for them;
  • anti-aircraft missiles Stinger;
  • 155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;
  • Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;
  • M113 armored personnel carriers;
  • vehicles with protection against mines and ambushes (MRAP);
  • trailers for transporting heavy equipment;
  • TOW anti-tank guided missiles;
  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
  • high-precision aviation ammunition;
  • high-speed anti-radar missiles (HARMs);
  • small arms and additional cartridges, grenades;
  • equipment for the integration of Western launchers, missiles and radars with Ukrainian systems;
  • explosive munitions and equipment for clearing obstacles;
  • coastal and river patrol boats;
  • chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear protective equipment;
  • auxiliary equipment.
  • On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a bill that provides Ukraine with almost $61 billion in military aid. On the same day, the Pentagon announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $1 billion.