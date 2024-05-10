The Pentagon has published a list of weapons that will be included in the new package of aid to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has published a list of weapons that will be part of a new $400 million aid package.
This is stated on the website of the Pentagon.
The package will include:
- additional missiles for the Patriot air defense system;
- additional ammunition for NASAMS;
- additional HIMARS and ammunition for them;
- anti-aircraft missiles Stinger;
- 155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;
- Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;
- M113 armored personnel carriers;
- vehicles with protection against mines and ambushes (MRAP);
- trailers for transporting heavy equipment;
- TOW anti-tank guided missiles;
- Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
- high-precision aviation ammunition;
- high-speed anti-radar missiles (HARMs);
- small arms and additional cartridges, grenades;
- equipment for the integration of Western launchers, missiles and radars with Ukrainian systems;
- explosive munitions and equipment for clearing obstacles;
- coastal and river patrol boats;
- chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear protective equipment;
- auxiliary equipment.
- On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a bill that provides Ukraine with almost $61 billion in military aid. On the same day, the Pentagon announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $1 billion.