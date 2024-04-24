Joe Biden signed a bill on military aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden signed a bill that provides Ukraine with almost $61 billion in military aid.

This was stated by the American head of state during his speech at the White House.

“It [the aid package] will make America safer. He will make the world safer, and he continues Americaʼs leadership in the world, and everyone knows it. It provides vital support to Americaʼs partners so they can defend themselves against threats to their sovereignty and the lives and liberties of their citizens. And this is an investment in our own security, because when our allies are stronger, we are stronger," the president said.

The $60.8 billion aid includes $23.2 billion for replenishing American weapons stockpiles, $13.8 billion for Ukraineʼs purchase of weapons and equipment from American companies, $11.3 billion for current US operations, $9.5 billion for economic assistance to Ukraine and others costs associated with the consequences of the Russian invasion.

The bill also includes $26.4 billion in aid to Israel and the civilian population of the Gaza Strip and $8.1 billion in aid to Taiwan.

The aid also includes money for grants and loans to purchase weapons from other countries, to help Ukrainian refugees, and for a demining program. Details of what exactly the money will be used for are in the Babel infographic.

Also, the document separately contains a call to the US president to transfer long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine as soon as possible. The president will decide this himself — the draft law contains a caveat that the head of state may not make such a decision if he believes that it will harm the national security of the United States. On April 22, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, after a conversation with Joe Biden, said that ATACMS missiles from the US will be — "for Ukraine, all the dots are in place."