The US announced new military aid to Ukraine worth $1 billion

The Pentagon announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $1 billion.

The press service of the department writes about it.

The assistance package includes:

RIM-7 and AIM-9M missiles for air defense;

anti-aircraft missiles Stinger;

small arms and additional ammunition for them, including 50 caliber for combating drones;

additional ammunition for HIMARS;

155 mm artillery shells, including high-explosive shells and improved conventional dual-purpose munitions;

105-mm artillery shells;

60-mm mortar shells;

Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;

mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAP);

high-mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV);

logistic support vehicles;

tactical vehicles for towing and transporting equipment;

TOW anti-tank missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

high-precision aviation ammunition;

airfield technical equipment;

anti-tank mines;

Claymore anti-personnel ammunition;

ammunition for destroying obstacles;

night vision devices;

spare parts, field equipment, training ammunition, maintenance and other support equipment.

"In the next few hours, we will start sending equipment to Ukraine: air defense missiles, artillery, missile systems and armored vehicles. This package is an investment not only in Ukrainian security, but also in the security of Europe," US President Joe Biden said at the briefing.