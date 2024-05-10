The USA announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $400 million

The USA announced the allocation of a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $400 million.

This is stated in the message of the White House.

Earlier, Politico wrote that the new package will include Patriot air defense missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Javelin anti-tank systems, and more.

Also, at the end of April, the USA announced a new package of military aid worth $6 billion. The package will include ammunition for Patriot air defense systems, artillery ammunition, drones, anti-drone weapons and air-to-air missiles for fighter jets.

The money from this package will go to contracts with American defense companies to manufacture new equipment for Ukraine, not to use the Pentagonʼs current stocks. Therefore, we will have to wait several years for new ammunition and weapons.