The USA announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $400 million

The USA announced the allocation of a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $400 million.
This is stated in the message of the White House.
Earlier, Politico wrote that the new package will include Patriot air defense missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Javelin anti-tank systems, and more.
Also, at the end of April, the USA announced a new package of military aid worth $6 billion. The package will include ammunition for Patriot air defense systems, artillery ammunition, drones, anti-drone weapons and air-to-air missiles for fighter jets.
The money from this package will go to contracts with American defense companies to manufacture new equipment for Ukraine, not to use the Pentagonʼs current stocks. Therefore, we will have to wait several years for new ammunition and weapons.
- On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a bill that provides Ukraine with almost $61 billion in military aid. On the same day, the Pentagon announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $1 billion.
- On April 24, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Kyiv received ATACMS long-range missiles as part of the March aid package worth $300 million. Moreover, according to Reuters, the Ukrainian side has already used these missiles. The White House confirmed that the US handed over ATACMS to Ukraine in March. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that a "significant number" of missiles had been sent to Ukraine, and assured that the US would "send more". Later NYT noted that Ukraine received more than 100 ATACMS missiles from the US.