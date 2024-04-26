Politico: The US will announce a new $6 billion military aid package

The United States is preparing one of its largest military aid packages for Ukraine to date, worth $6 billion, and will announce it at a Ramstein-style meeting.

Politico writes about this with reference to sources.

The package will include ammunition for Patriot air defense systems, artillery ammunition, drones, anti-drone weapons and air-to-air missiles for fighter jets.

The money from this package will go to contracts with American defense companies to manufacture new equipment for Ukraine, not to use the Pentagonʼs current stocks. Therefore, we will have to wait several years for new ammunition and weapons.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to announce new aid to Ukraine at a Ramstein-style meeting of the Defense Contact Group on April 26. Previously, the US went to monthly meetings for several months without announcing new support, because new funding was not voted on in Congress.