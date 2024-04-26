Politico: The US will announce a new $6 billion military aid package

The United States is preparing one of its largest military aid packages for Ukraine to date, worth $6 billion, and will announce it at a Ramstein-style meeting.
Politico writes about this with reference to sources.
The package will include ammunition for Patriot air defense systems, artillery ammunition, drones, anti-drone weapons and air-to-air missiles for fighter jets.
The money from this package will go to contracts with American defense companies to manufacture new equipment for Ukraine, not to use the Pentagonʼs current stocks. Therefore, we will have to wait several years for new ammunition and weapons.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to announce new aid to Ukraine at a Ramstein-style meeting of the Defense Contact Group on April 26. Previously, the US went to monthly meetings for several months without announcing new support, because new funding was not voted on in Congress.
- On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a bill that provides Ukraine with almost $61 billion in military aid. On the same day, the Pentagon announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $1 billion.
- On April 24, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Kyiv received long-range ATACMS missiles as part of the March aid package worth $300 million. Moreover, according to Reuters, the Ukrainian side has already used these missiles. The White House confirmed that the US handed over ATACMS to Ukraine in March. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that a "significant number" of missiles had been sent to Ukraine, and assured that the US would "send more". Later NYT noted that Ukraine received more than 100 ATACMS missiles from the US.