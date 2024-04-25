NYT: Ukraine received more than 100 long-range ATACMS missiles from the US

Ukraine received more than 100 long-range ATACMS missiles from the USA. They were part of military aid worth $300 million, which Ukraine received in March of this year.

Citing a high-ranking American official, The New York Times writes that they were part of a $300 million military aid package that Ukraine received in March 2024. The Armed Forces of Ukraine used them twice — on April 17 for an attack on the Dzhankoi airfield in Crimea and on April 23 for an attack on Russians in occupied Berdyansk.

The details of the second attack are unknown, but regarding the first, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine called the list of destroyed Russian equipment after the attack on the Dzhankoi airbase — these are 4 S-400 air defense missile launchers, 3 radar stations, a control point for air defense equipment and surveillance equipment "Fundament-M" airspace.

According to the newspaper, ATACMS missiles were also included in the $61 billion aid package that US President Joe Biden signed yesterday, April 24. The number of missiles in the new aid package was not disclosed.