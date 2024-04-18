GUR named the list of destroyed Russian equipment after the attack on the Dzhankoi airbase in Crimea

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine named the list of destroyed Russian equipment after the attack on the Dzhankoi air base in Crimea, which occurred on the night of April 17.
The press service of GUR reported that 4 S-400 anti-aircraft missile launchers, 3 radar stations, an air defense control center and the Fundament-M airspace surveillance equipment were destroyed or critically damaged.
"The number of damaged or destroyed enemy aviation facilities and the number of casualties among the personnel of the Russian army of occupation are being specified," GUR added.
- On the night of April 17, explosions rang out at the Jankoy military airfield in Crimea. Russian media wrote that after that, a strong fire broke out at the airfield. The Russian 39th Helicopter Regiment, the Air Defense Forces of the Southern Military District and three aviation squadrons are based at this airfield.
- The Russian public and the OSINT community then published the first photos of the probable consequences of the night strike. At the time, it was written that three S-400 launchers, one S-400 radar station, two S-300 launchers were destroyed or critically damaged, as well as a warehouse with ammunition for these missile systems. The Russians claim that the base was hit by an MGM-140 ATACMS missile, and published photos of the wreckage.