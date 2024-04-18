GUR named the list of destroyed Russian equipment after the attack on the Dzhankoi airbase in Crimea

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine named the list of destroyed Russian equipment after the attack on the Dzhankoi air base in Crimea, which occurred on the night of April 17.

The press service of GUR reported that 4 S-400 anti-aircraft missile launchers, 3 radar stations, an air defense control center and the Fundament-M airspace surveillance equipment were destroyed or critically damaged.

"The number of damaged or destroyed enemy aviation facilities and the number of casualties among the personnel of the Russian army of occupation are being specified," GUR added.