The government allocated more than 7 billion hryvnias for the restoration of the energy system

At the meeting on May 10, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated 7 billion 168 million hryvnias for the reconstruction of the energy system.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

These funds will be used to purchase equipment for the restoration of the high-voltage network, as well as for better synchronization of the energy systems of Ukraine and the EU.

The Prime Minister emphasized that grants for the implementation of this project were provided by the World Bank.

He also noted that the current situation in the energy sector is one of the most difficult, network and generation repairs are ongoing 24/7.

"However, in April we had to import a third more electricity than in March. ʼUkrenergoʼ constantly attracts help from our neighbors. Therefore, I once again call for saving electricity, especially in the evening," Shmyhal said.