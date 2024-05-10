Germany will allocate €45 million to Ukraine for energy restoration

Germany will provide a €45 million grant to restore Ukraineʼs energy sector as soon as possible after the Russian attacks.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

The grant agreement was signed at the Ministry of Energy during a meeting between the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko and the Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany Svenja Schulze.

In addition, with this money they plan to purchase equipment for energy-efficient modernization, automation and reconstruction of substations of NEC "Ukrenergo".

In total, during the Russian military aggression, NEC "Ukrenergo" attracted more than €177 million in loan and grant funds for the restoration and development of the electricity transmission network thanks to the support of the German Development Bank KfW.