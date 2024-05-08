Great Britain will allocate another €23 million to restore Ukraineʼs energy system

Great Britain will contribute an additional €23 million to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine to restore the damaged power system.
This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.
The funds will be used to purchase equipment for the repair of damaged energy infrastructure, as well as to strengthen physical protection and provision of backup power, including generators and distributed generation.
"The enemy continues to destroy the Ukrainian energy industry. The help of partners is extremely necessary for carrying out repairs, restoring damaged objects and increasing maneuvering capacity before the next heating season," said the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko.
The amount of Great Britainʼs contributions to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine has already reached €50 million. The total amount of contributions to the Fund is €433 million.
- On the night of May 8 , Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were power generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions.
- Due to the deficit in the energy system after the missile and drone attack by the Russians, possible blackouts from 18:00 to 23:00 in all regions of Ukraine will definitely limit the power supply for business and industry. If consumption increases in the evening, household consumers will experience emergency power outages.