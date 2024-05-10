The Russians tried to break through the defense line in the Kharkiv region. Fighting continues

On the morning of May 10, Russian troops under the cover of armored vehicles tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region. The first attacks were repulsed, the fighting continues.

This was reported to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that during this day the Russians carried out airstrikes with guided aerial bombs in the direction of Vovchansk. At night, the occupiers intensified artillery attacks on the front edge of the defense.

In addition, the Regional Military Administration reported on unsuccessful attempts by sabotage groups to break through the state border.

"At approximately five in the morning, there was an attempt by the enemy to break through our defense line under the cover of armored vehicles," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The Ukrainian military repelled the attack, and now battles of varying intensity continue.

"Reserve units have been sent to strengthen the defense on this part of the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemyʼs offensive," the Ministry of Defense said.

The head of the Vovchansk City Military Administration Tamaz Gambarashvili said in a comment to Hromadske radio that the population is being evacuated from Vovchansk and surrounding settlements in the Kharkiv region.

"Now we are evacuating the population. The majority of people leave by their own transport. But at the same time, together with the humanitarian center, we organize the removal of those locals who do not have their own cars. We work together with volunteers and the police. We are evacuating people from Vovchansk and nearby settlements," said the head of the administration.

Analytical project DeepState, which has recently cooperated with the Ministry of Defense, writes that the enemy is trying to enter and gain a foothold along the border, in particular in the villages of Strelecha, Krasne, Pylna and Borysivka. There are also attempts to enter the settlements of Hatyshche and Pletenivka.

The main forces of the enemy at the moment are infantry supported by artillery and aviation. Armored vehicles are available in small quantities.

The DeepState map already has an update. The first shots of destroyed Russian equipment also appeared.