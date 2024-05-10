Russian troops intensified their shelling of the Kharkiv region. The border area was under fire all night. Groups of saboteurs were stopped

Russian troops intensified shelling of the Kharkiv region in the northern direction — all night against May 10, shelling from rocket salvo fire systems and artillery continued, and there were numerous strikes by guided aerial bombs. There were also unsuccessful attempts by sabotage groups to break through the state border.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration Oleh Synyehubov.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine confidently hold their positions: not a single meter has been lost. The enemy group does not pose a threat to Kharkiv, its forces are sufficient only for provocations in the northern direction. All authorities are working, are on the ground and fulfill their duties," he said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration called on the residents of the border settlements to stay in shelters, because the enemy is firing indiscriminately.