President: Ukraine is facing a new stage of the war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is facing a new stage of the war with Russia. In the near future, our country, together with its partners, must do everything to thwart the enemyʼs offensive.

He stated this during a speech to border guards in Khmelnytskyi.

"The occupier is preparing for attempts to expand offensive actions. And we are all together, all Ukrainians, our soldiers, our state, our partners, we must do everything to thwart the Russian offensive plan," he said.

Zelenskyi also called on the border guards to continue to "defend our communities as effectively as possible and respond to the occupier with its inevitable destruction" in response to any attacks.