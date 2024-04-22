Budanov: From the middle of May, a difficult situation will arise in Ukraine, but there will be no Armageddon

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) Kyrylo Budanov predicts that from the middle of May, a "difficult situation" will arise for Ukraine: both at the front and in domestic politics.

"In our opinion, a rather difficult situation awaits us in the near future. But it is not catastrophic, this must also be understood. Armageddon will not happen, as many are now beginning to say. But there will be problems from mid-May," Budanov said in an interview with the BBC.

When asked whether the "difficult situation" will apply to the front, he said: "Iʼm talking about the front, including. It is complex, because the Russians will use a complex approach. They conduct a complex operation. We will not talk about it much, but there will be a difficult period — mid-May — early June."

Budanov noted that Ukraine has problems at the front, but they did not appear a month or three months ago:

"Yes, there are problems at the front, but we must also say frankly that these problems did not arise today, and not a month ago, and not even three months ago. This is a systemic problem that we are facing. And at the same time, we must remember that Ukraine still exists."

He also noted that currently there is "absolutely no" threat of a second attack on Kyiv.