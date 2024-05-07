Cyber specialists of the State Government of Ukraine disabled the Russian online services of 1C

Cyber specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine disabled the Russian online services of the 1C company, which specializes in the support and development of computer programs for maintaining business databases.
"Babel" was informed about this by sources in the special service.
A large-scale cyber attack began on May 7. In addition to the online resources of 1C, the attack disabled the resources of the corporate cloud provider Cloud4y and the remote work server of 1C — Scloud.
Users of the services massively complain about the lack of access to online tools and servers, and also write about the inability of the support services of the attacked company to restore access to paid resources. At the same time, administrators of public 1C pages "clean" negative comments.
- Last week, GUR conducted a large-scale DDoS attack on Internet networks and communication providers of the main economic zone "Alabuga" in Tatarstan (Russia), where more than 30 important military industries are located. In particular, Shahed kamikaze drones, known as "Geranium", are assembled there. The attack blocked Internet networks in Tatarstan and Kazan, as well as the work of the MTS mobile operator.
- In March , GUR specialists attacked a number of Russian state and private structures — the resources of Rostelecom PJSC, the communication equipment of the Transbaikal and Krasnoyarsk regions of the Russian Federation, disabled the communication equipment of Belznak LLC, destroyed the infrastructure of Tommoloko CJSC, and much more.
- Before that, GUR specialists hacked the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and gained access to secret documents. There were also more than 10 other attacks.