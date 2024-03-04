The Ukrainian intelligence specialists hacked Russiaʼs Ministry of Defense database and gained access to secret documents

Hackers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) hacked the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and gained access to its servers, as well as to software, ciphers and secret documents.

This was reported by the GURʼs press service.

The Ukrainian special service has orders, reports, orders, reports and other documents that circulated between approximately 2,000 structural units of the Russian Ministry of Defense. The Ukrainian special service also owns software for information protection and encryption, which was used by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

This makes it possible to establish the complete structure of the system of the Russian Ministry of Defense and its units. Cyber experts identified the generals, other high-ranking managers of structural divisions of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, as well as deputies, assistants, specialists — all those who used software for electronic document management called "Bureaucrat".

For example, the official documents of the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Ivanov Timur Vadimovich were at the disposal of the military intelligence of Ukraine. This Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, played an important role in the success of the cyber attack.