Russian MIA has declared a number of Ukrainian politicians wanted. The list includes Arsen Avakov, Oleksiy Danilov, Pavlo Klimkin and others

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Russia has declared a number of former Ukrainian top politicians wanted.

This was reported by the publication "Nastoyasheye Vremya" with reference to the departmentʼs database.

The list includes former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, former Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak, former head of the Anti-Terrorist Center under the Security Service Vasyl Krutov, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavlo Klimkin and former Minister of Information politician Yuriy Stets.

Most of them refer to articles of the Criminal Code, but which ones are unknown. Danilov and Avakov are included in the list of "terrorists and extremists" of “Rosfinmonitoring”.