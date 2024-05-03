The US White House believes that Russia is violating UN restrictions on the supply of oil to North Korea

Russia supplies refined oil to North Korea in volumes that exceed the limits set by the UN Security Council. Washington is preparing to introduce new sanctions against those involved in this.

This was stated by the coordinator of the National Security Council of the US White House John Kirby at a briefing with journalists.

The UN has set an annual limit on the supply of petroleum products to the DPRK at the level of 500 000 barrels. This was done to fight Pyongyangʼs nuclear program.

Only in March, Russia sent more than 165 000 barrels of refined oil to North Korea. It can do this indefinitely due to the proximity of Russian and North Korean trading ports.

The delivery came a day after a UN panel of experts monitoring the implementation of sanctions against North Korea was disbanded after Russia blocked its resumption of work.

John Kirby emphasized that the United States will introduce sanctions against anyone who facilitates the transfer of weapons and oil products between the Russian Federation and North Korea. The U.S. will work with Australia, the European Union, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and the U.K. to further curtail oil supplies.

"Russiaʼs actions are unprecedented for a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and they violate the long-standing consistent efforts of the UN Security Council to support denuclearization and the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," Kirby summarized.