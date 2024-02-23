GUR: North Korea delivered one and a half million artillery ammunition to Russia

North Korea sent one and a half million artillery ammunition to Russia. However, these are not very high-quality, old shells from the 1970s and 1980s.

This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Vadym Skibitsky, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today, if we take the available statistical data, the Russians have already imported one and a half million ammunitions from the DPRK. But these ammunition are from the 70s and 80s. Half of them do not work there, and the rest need to be restored or checked before use. What is the benefit for North Korea? It gives away the old one, asks to increase its production and certain technologies in return, in particular missile technology, technologies for the production of submarines, in order to develop its defense and industrial complex," said Skibitsky.

The GUR also confirmed that the Russians launched North Korean missiles over Ukraine. It is noted that this ballistic missile carries a large charge — more than half a ton.

"It is very difficult to find out what exactly is being launched: KN-23 or Iskander, and the characteristics are ballistic. The only thing we know for sure is that the rockets are different in size. And secondly, the Korean missile is newer in development, because, most likely, it was based on the Russian development of "Iskander", — noted Skibitsky.

The GUR believes that the Russians have promised to provide certain additional technologies in order for the DPRK to improve its weapons.

"This once again confirms that Russia does not have enough capacity to rapidly increase the production of missile weapons. Otherwise, they would not have turned to North Korea," Skibitskyi added.