The North Korean missile launched by Russia over Ukraine contained parts from Europe and the United States

The North Korean ballistic missile that Russia used to hit Kharkiv last month contains hundreds of components produced by American and European companies. In addition, most of these parts were produced within the last three years.

This is stated in the report of the British organization Conflict Armament Research (CAR).

CAR investigators examined 290 components from the remains of a North Korean ballistic missile recovered in January in Kharkiv. Experts found that 75% of the parts were developed and sold by companies registered in the United States. At the same time, 16% of components were manufactured by companies registered in Europe, another 9% by enterprises registered in Asia.

These details, mostly related to the missileʼs navigation system, can be linked to 26 companies headquartered in the US, China, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan.

There is no talk of direct deliveries of spare parts yet, as there is no evidence of this. Presumably, the DPRK purchased Western components through intermediaries — bypassing sanctions.