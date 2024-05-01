The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on the mass desertion of mercenaries from Nepal, attached to the motorized rifle military unit 29328 of the Armed Forces of Russia.

GUR published the profile data of some mercenaries, the reports of their commanders and a list of names of 46 fighters. According to available intelligence, the Nepalese are fleeing because of heavy losses in "butcher attacks", brutal treatment by commanders, including executions for refusing to follow orders, and failure to pay promised money.

"Groups of Russian aggressors are actively searching for fugitives in occupied Ukrainian settlements, in particular in the Luhansk region, where the personnel of military unit 29328 was stationed, but, as a rule, this process does not yield results," the message said.

Intelligence states that the commanders in the reports and reports "up" explain the desertion of Nepalis as departure to their native country because of the "earthquake". That is, they lie to the management. At home, the Nepalese themselves risk being on trial for participating in hostilities against Ukraine.