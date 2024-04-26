Metro to Vynohradar: 139 million hryvnias were returned to the budget of Kyiv from the contractor company

The commercial court of Kyiv charged the contractor company, which was supposed to build the metro on Vynohradar, to the capitalʼs budget more than 139 million hryvnias.

The press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office writes about this.

Prosecutors established that the company received money from the Kyiv budget for the construction of the subway from the Syrets station to the Vynohradar housing estate and deposited it in deposit accounts, thanks to which it earned interest on more than 139 million hryvnias.

Back in October 2021, the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office appealed to the Commercial Court with a lawsuit to recover this money from the contractor in favor of the Kyiv City Council.

In 2022, the Economic Court of the capital satisfied the prosecutionʼs claim, a year later the Northern Court of Appeal upheld this decision, but the Supreme Court sent the case for a new trial.

Metro to Vynohradar

Construction of the new "Mostytska" and "Prospekt Pravdy" metro stations in Kyiv began in 2019. It was planned that they would be opened in December 2021.

In September 2021, the "Kyivmetrobud" company, which acts as the general contractor for the construction of two stations at Vynohradar, asked to postpone the validity of the contract. The builders then declared that they did not have time to complete the stations by the end of 2021. In February 2023, "Kyivmetrobud" resumed the construction of the metro on Vynohradar, but active construction has not been carried out since the fall of 2023. In December of the same year, the Kyiv Metro terminated the contract with “Kyivmetrobud” on the extension of the Syretsko-Pecherska line towards the Vynohradar housing estate due to a disruption in the construction schedule. Metropolitan managed to pay 4 billion hryvnias (including VAT). Part of the advance must return to the budget account of the metro.