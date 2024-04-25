The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on the registration of people who suffered as a result of the aggression of the Russian Federation

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 10256 on the accounting of people whose lives and health were harmed as a result of Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the MP Iryna Herashchenko.

295 MPs voted for the project initiated by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

In the explanatory note, it is emphasized that the State Register of Damaged/Destroyed Property already operates in Ukraine to compensate for damages caused by the occupiers. However, there was still no register of damage caused to the non-property rights of Ukrainians.

Itʼs about damage caused by:

death (death) of a person or disappearance under special circumstances;

injury (contusion, trauma or mutilation) and disease;

permanent loss of working capacity and establishment of disability;

violence (physical or sexual), torture and ill-treatment;

human trafficking;

imprisonment, stay in captivity;

forced labor;

deportation, forced transfer, deportation or abduction of children;

mental disorders due to psychological trauma;

the loss (death or inability to fulfill the duties of upbringing and maintenance) of the childʼs parents, other legal representatives of the child;

loss of access to health care and treatment services, to educational services;

loss of income and livelihood;

moral damage, physical suffering, emotional tension, discomfort;

other violations of personal non-property rights that ensure human existence.

The register will include state expenses for compensation of losses and provision of social support. This information can be used to submit applications to courts and the International Register of Damages Caused by Russian Aggression.