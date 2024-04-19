The Russian attack on Synelnikove killed an entire family, only a 6-year-old boy survived

As a result of the attack of the Russian army on April 19, a family of four people died in Synelnikove, Dnipropetrovsk region. Only the youngest boy, who is six years old, survived.
This was announced by the head of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.
The Russian rocket killed the boyʼs mother, grandmother, 14-year-old older sister and 8-year-old brother. Father died a year ago.
The boy is currently in a regional hospital. He has shrapnel injuries to his jaw, burns, concussion. Doctors have stabilized his condition, currently the childʼs life is not in danger.
"The boy has relatives on his fatherʼs side. She has already been notified. This is the boyʼs aunt, she will arrange guardianship," Lukashuk added.
- On the night of April 19, Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region. In Dnipro, two people died, 20 were injured. A five-story building and infrastructure facilities at the station were damaged. In the city of Synelnikove, 6 residents died, including two children. Six people were injured. Private houses were damaged. Three people were injured in the Kryvorizka district. The infrastructure facility was damaged. An enterprise was damaged in Pavlograd.
- The Air Force said the Russians launched 14 Shahed attack drones and 22 missiles of various types. Air defense shot down 29 targets out of 36. Also, for the first time in the history of the Russian war against Ukraine, the Russian strategic bomber Tu-22M3 was shot down, which launched two Kh-22 missiles at Dnipropetrovsk region. GUR showed an air defense calculation attack on a Russian bomber. It was shot down using the same tactics as the A-50.