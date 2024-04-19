The Russian attack on Synelnikove killed an entire family, only a 6-year-old boy survived

As a result of the attack of the Russian army on April 19, a family of four people died in Synelnikove, Dnipropetrovsk region. Only the youngest boy, who is six years old, survived.

This was announced by the head of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

The Russian rocket killed the boyʼs mother, grandmother, 14-year-old older sister and 8-year-old brother. Father died a year ago.

The boy is currently in a regional hospital. He has shrapnel injuries to his jaw, burns, concussion. Doctors have stabilized his condition, currently the childʼs life is not in danger.

"The boy has relatives on his fatherʼs side. She has already been notified. This is the boyʼs aunt, she will arrange guardianship," Lukashuk added.

