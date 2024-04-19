Ukraine shot down a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber for the first time

On the morning of April 19, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukraine shot down a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber, a carrier of Kh-22 cruise missiles, with which Russian forces attack Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Alleged footage of the fall of the Russian Tu-22M3.

During todayʼs missile attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed two Kh-22 missiles for the first time. The Air Force emphasized that Ukraine needs more equipment and more missiles to better protect the frontline territories from Russian strikes.

In total, the Russians launched 14 Shahed attack drones and 22 missiles of various types — 2 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 12 Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles, 2 Iskander-K missiles and 6 Kh-22 cruise missiles.

It was possible to shoot down 29 targets — 2 winged Kh-101/Kh-555, 11 aviation Kh-59/Kh-69 and 2 winged Kh-22 were destroyed with missiles.