The Russians hit a five-story building in Dnipro. There are victims

On the morning of April 19, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro and the region. A five-story building is on fire in the city due to shelling, and at least 9 people are now known to have been injured.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration and Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov write about this.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the five-story building is partially destroyed — there may be people under the rubble. Filatov writes that the Russians hit the center of Dnipro.

At 7:39 a.m. the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported that at least two people were killed and 15 injured in Dnipro.

At 9:14, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that the number of victims in the Dnipro had increased to 20. There were two dead.

Telegram / Сергій Лисак

The Russians targeted the infrastructure of “Ukrzaliznytsia” in the Dnipro region and the region, the carrierʼs press service reported. There are injured among the railway workers, the information about the dead is being clarified.

The work of the station of the station "Dnipro" is suspended. Long-distance and suburban trains stop at “Nizhnyodniprovsk” and “Horyainove” stations. Some trains are delayed.