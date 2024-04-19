The Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region. Seven people died, including three children

On the morning of April 19, Russian troops struck the Synelnykivsky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack killed 7 people, including three children aged 6, 8 and 14.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, six victims, including a child, were also injured in the Sinelnykivsky district. More than a dozen private houses were damaged in the area. Fires broke out, but they were promptly extinguished by rescuers.
In Kryvyi Rih, three people were injured by Russian shelling.
The number of victims may increase. Rescuers are sorting through the debris.
- On the morning of April 19, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro and the region. At least two dead and 20 injured are known in Dnipro.
- At night, air defense managed to shoot down 29 targets — 2 winged Kh-101/Kh-555, 11 aviation Kh-59/Kh-69 and 2 winged Kh-22 were destroyed with missiles. Ukraine also shot down a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.