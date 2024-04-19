The Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region. Seven people died, including three children

On the morning of April 19, Russian troops struck the Synelnykivsky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack killed 7 people, including three children aged 6, 8 and 14.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, six victims, including a child, were also injured in the Sinelnykivsky district. More than a dozen private houses were damaged in the area. Fires broke out, but they were promptly extinguished by rescuers.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In Kryvyi Rih, three people were injured by Russian shelling.

The number of victims may increase. Rescuers are sorting through the debris.