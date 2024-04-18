SBU detained Shufrychʼs assistant on suspicion of financing the Russian Guard in Crimea

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the business partner of the MP Nestor Shufrych. He is suspected of financing the Russian Guard in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by SBU press service on April 18.

The special service found out that the suspect was involved in concluding a contract with the structures of the Russian Guard for the protection of elite real estate in Crimea under the control of the MP.

Thus, in just three months, more than half a million Russian rubles (about 209 thousand hryvnias) were transferred to the accounts of the occupiers. The purpose of the payments is to provide "paramilitary security services" for the objects of the MP on the territory of the peninsula.

Shufrychʼs business partner was informed of the suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order). He faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

Shufrychʼs case

In September 2023, Nestor Shufrych was suspected of treason. According to the investigation, he "closely cooperated" and carried out the tasks of the former secretary of the NSDC Volodymyr Sivkovych, an FSB agent who coordinated the Russian agency in Ukraine. One of Shufrychʼs main tasks, according to the investigation, was subversive activity in the information sphere: he constantly spread the Kremlinʼs narratives that the Ukrainian state is an "artificial entity", that Ukraine and Russia have a "common history" and that Ukrainians and Russians are " one nation". SBU claims that in this way Shufrych tried to develop pro-Russian sentiment in Ukrainian society.

On September 15, the court sent Shufrych to custody without bail. The arrest was last extended until May 11.

At his home in the village of Kozyn in the Kyiv region, a number of medals, a collection of coats and a dozen Soviet awards were found. Babelʼs sources in SBU also reported that during searches they found a document with the scheme of autonomy for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It envisages the renaming of these regions into "regions", broad autonomy, holding elections, and the formation of separate "governments" and "parliament". Under the document, dated July 2014, are the signatures of Viktor Medvedchuk and Shufrych.

On September 20, the Rada removed Nestor Shufrych from the post of chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech.