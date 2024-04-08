Ukrainian hackers destroyed a data center used by Russian military enterprises

Ukrainian hackers destroyed the OwenCloud data center, which was used by the Russian military-industrial complex, as well as oil and gas and telecommunications companies.

This is reported by "Armiya.TV" with reference to its own sources.

According to sources, this attack is a joint operation of Ukrainian hackers "Blackjack" and the cyber department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). They destroyed more than 300 terabytes of data. These are 400 virtual and 42 physical servers that housed internal documentation, backup copies, and other programs.

More than 10 000 legal entities — enterprises of the Russian military industry, oil and gas, metallurgical, aerospace complexes, as well as telecommunications giants — kept data in the OwenCloud cloud service. Among them are "Ural Civil Aviation Plant", NVP "RUBYN" (part of the "Roselektronika" holding), "Ural Special Equipment Plant", "Gazprom", etc.