Ukrainian hackers destroyed a data center used by Russian military enterprises

Ukrainian hackers destroyed the OwenCloud data center, which was used by the Russian military-industrial complex, as well as oil and gas and telecommunications companies.
This is reported by "Armiya.TV" with reference to its own sources.
According to sources, this attack is a joint operation of Ukrainian hackers "Blackjack" and the cyber department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). They destroyed more than 300 terabytes of data. These are 400 virtual and 42 physical servers that housed internal documentation, backup copies, and other programs.
More than 10 000 legal entities — enterprises of the Russian military industry, oil and gas, metallurgical, aerospace complexes, as well as telecommunications giants — kept data in the OwenCloud cloud service. Among them are "Ural Civil Aviation Plant", NVP "RUBYN" (part of the "Roselektronika" holding), "Ural Special Equipment Plant", "Gazprom", etc.
- On January 18, hackers broke into a Russian state-owned enterprise that builds military facilities throughout Russia and downloaded more than 1.2 TB of data of the Main Military Construction Directorate from special facilities. These are more than 500 passports of military facilities of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in particular weapons arsenals, sites of anti-aircraft missile systems, headquarters, barracks — even those located on enemy-occupied territories of Ukraine, and other technical and design documentation.
- Then, on January 24, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) reported that Ukrainian hackers from the BO Team group destroyed the database of the Russian Far Eastern Space Hydrometeorology Center "Planet". He is engaged in data processing from satellites and works with the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Russian Federation. The attack also cut off the network from the Russian station in the Arctic on the island of Bolshevik, which performs important tasks in the military sphere.
- Already on January 30, GUR was informed about the hacking of the special communications server of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.