The ex-head of the Supreme Court Knyazev was suspended from hearing cases again

The Supreme Council of Justice (SCJ) suspended the ex-head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev, who is suspected of bribery, from administering justice until the courtʼs verdict enters into force or the criminal proceedings are closed.

The members of the SCJ made such a decision at a meeting on April 4.

16 out of 16 members of the SCJ present voted for the relevant decision.

In the petition, the prosecutors argued that if Knyazev will administer justice, he may personally or indirectly influence witnesses or other participants in the criminal proceedings, as well as obstruct the criminal proceedings in another way.

At the beginning of February, the Supreme Council of Justice temporarily suspended Knyazev from the administration of justice, the term of this decision was to expire on April 6, 2024.