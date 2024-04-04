The ex-head of the Supreme Court Knyazev was suspended from hearing cases again

The Supreme Council of Justice (SCJ) suspended the ex-head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev, who is suspected of bribery, from administering justice until the courtʼs verdict enters into force or the criminal proceedings are closed.
The members of the SCJ made such a decision at a meeting on April 4.
16 out of 16 members of the SCJ present voted for the relevant decision.
In the petition, the prosecutors argued that if Knyazev will administer justice, he may personally or indirectly influence witnesses or other participants in the criminal proceedings, as well as obstruct the criminal proceedings in another way.
At the beginning of February, the Supreme Council of Justice temporarily suspended Knyazev from the administration of justice, the term of this decision was to expire on April 6, 2024.
- On May 15, 2023, it became known that Knyazev was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (here are more details about the case). Businessman Zhevago rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.
- On May 16, the Supreme Court expressed no confidence in Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev was suspected, and then the court arrested him with the right to a bail of 75 million hryvnias.
- On October 13, the court sentenced the lawyer Oleh Horetskyi, who, together with Knyazev, was found guilty of bribery. More details here. Horetsky agreed to a deal with the prosecutor, so he received a 5-year suspended sentence with a 3-year probationary period. He should also transfer 21 million hryvnias to the United24 Fund for the "Army of Drones" project.
- In January, bail was posted for Knyazev and he was released from custody. Prior to that, the bail amount was reduced seven times — from 107.3 million hryvnias to 20 million hryvnias.