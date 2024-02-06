The head of the Supreme Court Knyazev was suspended from justice

The Supreme Council of Justice (SCJ) suspended the Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev from administering justice until April 6, 2024. The reason for this was his criminal prosecution.

This decision was made by the SCJ on February 6, the press service of the body reports.

The decision was supported by all 14 members of the body present. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office decided to grant the request of Oleksandr Klymenko, Deputy Prosecutor General, Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.