A Russian missile strike on March 22 completely destroyed the Zmiyiv TPP

During a large-scale missile strike on March 22, Russian troops completely destroyed the Zmiyiv Thermal Power Plant in the Kharkiv region. It was one of the largest TPPs in the region.

According to Centernergo, all units at the station were destroyed, auxiliary equipment was damaged.

"The degree of destruction is different — from complete to significant. Currently, the enterprise is undergoing demolition and there is no access to most of the equipment. Therefore, there are no opportunities to more accurately assess the extent of damage, exact figures regarding the amount needed for restoration, and to predict something regarding the time of repairs," the message states.

During his visit to the TPP, Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko assured that the station will be restored at the expense of the donor energy support fund.

Attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

On March 22, Russia launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv. The occupiers launched more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types across Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 92 targets out of 151. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dniprovskaya HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

On the night of March 29 , Russia launched a powerful air missile attack on the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the enemy used various types of missiles and attack drones, a total of 99 means of air attack. There is damage to the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.