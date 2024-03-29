“Ukrenergo” introduced emergency power cuts in three regions

The dispatch center "Ukrenergo" applies schedules of emergency shutdowns until the evening in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kirovohrad regions. Energy supply restrictions continue to apply in the Kharkiv region and Kryvyi Rih.

Emergency shutdowns are a forced step due to the lack of sufficient generating capacity in the system. This was caused by a massive attack on the countryʼs energy sector.

"Ukrenergo" also urges consumers in other regions to consume electricity sparingly.

Attack on the energy industry of Ukraine

On the night of March 29, Russia launched a powerful air missile attack on the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the enemy used various types of missiles and attack drones, a total of 99 means of air attack. There is damage to the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.