In Kharkiv, the heating season will end early due to a shortage of electricity. The situation in the city remains difficult — 215,800 consumers are without electricity.

This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov.

Early completion of the heating season will allow to provide light to the maximum number of consumers and provide hot water to the homes of Kharkiv residents. They will start turning off the heat supply from tomorrow — the air temperature outside is favorable for this, Terekhov said.

Hourly blackout schedules are used in the city, but today they were able to restore power to the metro in Kharkiv. The interval of the subway is 20 minutes.

Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that the decision to end the heating season in each of the regions affected by Russian missiles will be made separately, depending on the ambient temperature.