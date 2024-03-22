There is still no electricity in Kharkiv after the shelling, but the water supply has been partially restored

After Russiaʼs missile attack on Kharkiv, the city still has no electricity, but the water supply has been partially restored.
This was reported by the Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.
"Currently, there is no electricity supply throughout the city. But we managed to partially restore water supply with reduced pressure. In addition, I want to say that we launched municipal buses on the line, which partially replaced electric transport," he said on the air of the telethon.
In addition, according to Terekhov, now 40 thousand subscribers of the city are provided with heat thanks to the work of modular boiler houses.
The mayor also announced that all "points of invincibility" have opened in the city and points where food is distributed free of charge are operating.
- On the night of March 22, the Russians massively attacked the energy sector of Ukraine. There is a hit in the largest hydroelectric power plant — the Dnipro HPP (Zaporizhzhia), as a result of which there was a large-scale leakage of oil products into the Dnipro River. The Zaporizhzhia NPP lost one power line, thermal power plant equipment was damaged. There were strikes on energy facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.
- In total, the occupiers launched 151 missiles and kamikaze drones across Ukraine that night. Air defense shot down 55 Shahed drones and 37 missiles, of which 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and two Kh-59 aviation missiles.
- Three people died in Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi. More than ten injured.
- The head of “Ukrenergo” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi informed that "even last winter, the attacks on our power system were not as big as this night." The most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, where the Russian army literally tried to destroy all the main energy facilities. According to Mayor Terekhov, Russia fired more than 20 missiles at Kharkiv.
- Emergency shutdowns are in effect in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv. The power system receives emergency aid from Romania, Slovakia and Poland.