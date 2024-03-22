There is still no electricity in Kharkiv after the shelling, but the water supply has been partially restored

After Russiaʼs missile attack on Kharkiv, the city still has no electricity, but the water supply has been partially restored.

This was reported by the Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

"Currently, there is no electricity supply throughout the city. But we managed to partially restore water supply with reduced pressure. In addition, I want to say that we launched municipal buses on the line, which partially replaced electric transport," he said on the air of the telethon.

In addition, according to Terekhov, now 40 thousand subscribers of the city are provided with heat thanks to the work of modular boiler houses.

The mayor also announced that all "points of invincibility" have opened in the city and points where food is distributed free of charge are operating.