The ROZETKA warehouse was damaged by the night missile attack on Kyiv

During the nighttime massive missile attack on Kyiv, the warehouse and transport of the ROZETKA online store suffered significant damage.

The co-founder of the marketplace Vladyslav Chechotkin announced this on Facebook.

"On the photo is our warehouse, or rather what is left of it. The building was damaged, our cars were damaged, which were turned upside down by the blast wave, the goods were damaged (please forgive me, dear customers, today we may be delayed somewhere with deliveries)," he wrote.

During the strike, there were 99 people on shift in the warehouse, but they went down to the bomb shelter in time. No one was hurt.