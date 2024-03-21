Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine at night. Most of the missiles hit Kyiv

On the night of March 21, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Most of the missiles attacked Kyiv.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the launch of Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from at least nine Tu-95 strategic bombers, as well as the launch of Kinzhal and Iskander-M aeroballistic missiles.

Consequences

As of 06:30, only the authorities of the capital reported on the consequences of the attack. The Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko reported the fall of debris in the Shevchenkivsky, Podilsky and Svyatoshynsky districts. They fell on the territory of a kindergarten, residential buildings, the territory of one of the enterprises and a parking lot with cars.

Most of the houses have damaged windows, but there is a fire in a two-story building. Cars and an apartment in the Shevchenkiv district are also on fire.

It is known about 10 victims, two of them were hospitalized. In particular, six people were injured in the Shevchenkivsky district, and four in Svyatoshynsky district.

The Kyiv administration announced the shooting down of approximately three dozen missiles over the sky of the capital.