Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles. People were injured. There is destruction

Russian occupiers launched cruise and ballistic missiles at the capital, and all of them were shot down by air defense. However, there is destruction from falling debris, ten people were injured, including a child.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

A fire broke out in a two-story building on an area of 30 square meters in the Podilsky district, the first floor and partially the second floor were destroyed. At other addresses, the transformer substation and warehouse caught fire.

In the Shevchenkivsky district, a fire broke out in an apartment on the fifth floor of a 6-story residential building. At another address, three cars caught fire, windows of an apartment building were damaged.

Windows in a residential building were also damaged in Svyatoshynsky district.

In total, 177 rescuers and 38 units of fire-rescue equipment worked on the ground. The rescuers evacuated 79 people from the houses.

This missile attack on the capital was the first after a pause of 44 days.