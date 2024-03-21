Air defense forces destroyed all ballistic and cruise missiles — 31 targets

On the night of March 21, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles — "Iskander-M" (or Korean KN-23), Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal", and 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from 11 strategic Tu-95MS bombers. They were launched from Volgodonsk and Engels.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Air defense forces managed to shoot down all missiles: both ballistic and cruise missiles. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv. The missiles came from the north. In general, all targets were shot down over the capital and Kyiv region.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України