The court found the MP Dubinsky guilty of an administrative offense related to corruption

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv found the current MP of Ukraine guilty of committing an administrative offense related to corruption.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Although SBI does not name the MP, it is clear from the release that it is about the MP Oleksandr Dubinsky — in November 2023, he was handed a report on an administrative offense related to corruption.

According to the investigation materials, in August and October 2023, Dubinsky addressed the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and SBI with parliamentary appeals in which issues of his private interest were raised.

SBI writes that Dubinsky was interested in considering the point of issuing him a permit to travel abroad. This is the subject of a criminal case in which Dubinsky is also involved. He also tried to put pressure on the investigation and demanded an audit of the leadership of law enforcement agencies investigating criminal proceedings in which he is a suspect.

The court ruled that Dubinsky violated the requirements of the law of Ukraine on the prevention of corruption. Administrative liability is provided for the offense. Also, Dubinsky should be included in the Unified State Register of persons who have committed corruption or corruption-related offenses. He will also pay a fine.