Dubinskyi will remain in custody for another two months. The court extended the preventive measure

Sofiia Telishevska
The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of the MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi until April 8, 2024.

Dubinskyiʼs lawyer Ruslan Hladkyi told “Suspilne” about this.

According to him, the defense will appeal this court decision.