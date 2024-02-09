Dubinskyi will remain in custody for another two months. The court extended the preventive measure

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of the MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi until April 8, 2024.
Dubinskyiʼs lawyer Ruslan Hladkyi told “Suspilne” about this.
According to him, the defense will appeal this court decision.
- On November 6, 2023, the Pechersk District Court sent MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi under 24-hour house arrest on suspicion of organizing a scheme to travel abroad. He was handed a report on an administrative offense related to corruption.
- On November 13 of that year, after searches by SBU and SBI, the MPs were charged with treason (part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code) — accused of informational and subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation. And already on November 14, the court sent Dubinskyi to the pre-trial detention center for 60 days without the right to bail.