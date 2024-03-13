The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a list of weapons that will be part of the $300 million aid package from the United States

In a new package of aid to Ukraine reported on March 12, the United States allocates additional missiles for HIMARS, artillery shells of various calibers, anti-aircraft missile and anti-tank weapons, other ammunition, as well as means for maintenance.

In general, the package included:

anti-aircraft missiles Stinger;

additional ammunition for HIMARS;

155 mm caliber artillery shells;

105 mm caliber artillery shells;

AT-4 anti-tank grenade launchers;

additional ammunition for small arms;

ammunition for detonating obstacles;

spare parts, maintenance and other support equipment.

"I am grateful to the American people and to US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin personally for their unwavering support," emphasized Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

This is the first US aid package since the beginning of this year. The last $250 million aid package was provided by the United States on December 27, 2023.

Aid from the USA

US military aid to Ukraine was exhausted at the end of 2023. Last year in October, Joe Biden submitted a request to Congress for the allocation of $106 billion, of which more than $61 billion is intended for Ukraine, mostly for the purchase of weapons from the United States. The rest of the funds from the package were intended for Israel, aid to the Asia-Pacific region, humanitarian activities in the Gaza Strip, etc.

However, the request was not approved due to political disputes. For several months, Republicans and Democrats have been negotiating a compromise bipartisan bill. In particular, the former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, called on the Republicans to sabotage the agreement. He believes that the US needs a separate bill on borders and immigration and it should not be tied to foreign aid in any way. Biden criticized Trump, saying that he threatened Republicans and tried to intimidate them.

After the failure of several versions of the agreement, on February 13, 2024, the US Senate supported a package bill that includes aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but without an agreement on migration reform and border security. It must be approved by the House of Representatives, which went on vacation until February 28 without considering the document.